Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

