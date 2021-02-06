Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,636 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 3.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $2,592,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 173,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,361,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Synopsys by 13.6% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 127,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,156,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $272.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.97. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.90 and a 1 year high of $280.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

