Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 2,619 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 108.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 19.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,497,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Sempra Energy by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRE. Mizuho raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $126.24 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $161.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.71.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.21). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

