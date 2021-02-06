Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 4,915 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Sysco by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.56.

In other Sysco news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.08 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $79.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,100.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

