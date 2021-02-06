Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires 5,048 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 16,452 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 32,639 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $144.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Edward Jones downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.32.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.