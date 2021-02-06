Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 36,686 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.3% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,530 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 11.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

