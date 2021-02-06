Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Marriott International by 6.9% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,142,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,855,000 after purchasing an additional 102,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 903,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,623,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 106.5% during the third quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 902,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 900,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,849,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,016.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAR stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

