Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6,866.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after buying an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after purchasing an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,362,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,519,000 after purchasing an additional 59,671 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 932,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after purchasing an additional 100,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 803,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,526,000 after purchasing an additional 348,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total transaction of $164,107.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,434.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.14. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.56.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

