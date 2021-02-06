Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after acquiring an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $19,918,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 5,079.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 151,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 148,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1,621.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 149,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,140,000 after acquiring an additional 140,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,647,852.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.44.

NYSE:TRV opened at $144.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $152.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.72. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.