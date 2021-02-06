Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 191.9% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,283 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,006 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,499,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $180,222,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $411.03 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $380.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.78.

In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 375 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.65, for a total value of $133,743.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $287,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

