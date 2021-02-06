Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $116.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its 200 day moving average is $95.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HLT shares. Gordon Haskett increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

