Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,246 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,857,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $755,000. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,103,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $979,339.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,384 shares of company stock worth $3,511,445. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

Shares of PH opened at $279.47 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

