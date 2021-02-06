Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,659 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 40.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.49, for a total transaction of $2,185,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,209,439.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $25,915,683. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $571.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $548.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $521.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on MKTX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $599.00 to $606.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.