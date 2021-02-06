Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 2,178 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,929 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Xilinx by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 290 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 220 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $136.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.94.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.