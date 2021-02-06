Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 3,606 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $61,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,025.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,088.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,793.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,651.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

