Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 400 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 35,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,041,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,127,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,177,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,859 shares in the company, valued at $114,890,262.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.43.

NYSE MSCI opened at $429.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a PE ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $455.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.