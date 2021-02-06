Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 5,106 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 410,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,351,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XEL opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.39. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XEL. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

