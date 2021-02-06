Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 5,832 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after purchasing an additional 495,621 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,522,000 after purchasing an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS opened at $57.40 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The stock has a market cap of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

