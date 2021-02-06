Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,962,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

