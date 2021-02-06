Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 209.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JCI opened at $51.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $52.92.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $254,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $275,229.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

