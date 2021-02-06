Hartford Investment Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $105.34 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.67.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 3,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $352,315.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,101,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,836 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

