Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RMD. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.83.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $202.17 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.85 and a 12 month high of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.78. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,281,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock worth $3,652,367. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.