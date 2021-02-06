Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.75 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,725,673,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,518,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after acquiring an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total value of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $448.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $457.51. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $496.61. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.