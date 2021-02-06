Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.84 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Cummins by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $229.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $101.03 and a one year high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.25.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

