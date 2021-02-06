Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.77.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,626,248.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.00. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.