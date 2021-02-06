Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $3.99 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $149.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $156.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.78.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,180,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares in the company, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

