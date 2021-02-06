Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Creative Planning grew its position in TransDigm Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,828,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

NYSE:TDG opened at $605.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $660.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $593.26 and its 200 day moving average is $531.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 3,235 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.10, for a total transaction of $1,967,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 12,225 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.57, for a total value of $7,268,618.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,790,650.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $64,263,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDG shares. Bank of America lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $484.00 to $668.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.56.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.