Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In other news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $12,255,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares in the company, valued at $47,776,851.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCX stock opened at $31.73 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.52 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. Citigroup cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.