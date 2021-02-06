Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,043 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,293,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,336,849,000 after purchasing an additional 399,552 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,556,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $592,517,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,794,000 after purchasing an additional 349,632 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,261,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,781 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 857,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,391,000 after purchasing an additional 37,412 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

CDNS stock opened at $135.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

In other news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $6,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,218,031.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,542,799. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

