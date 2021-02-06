Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after purchasing an additional 163,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after purchasing an additional 36,636 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after purchasing an additional 610,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 894,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,385,000 after purchasing an additional 46,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,398 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total value of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,984 shares of company stock worth $20,511,157 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.81.

NYSE ROK opened at $242.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.73 and its 200 day moving average is $239.61. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

