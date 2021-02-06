Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 43.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John P. Stott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $751,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,440,084.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $53.99.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

