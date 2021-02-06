Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 706.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

NYSE SLB opened at $25.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

