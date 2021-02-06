Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after purchasing an additional 947,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 30.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,586,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,412,000 after purchasing an additional 370,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Aptiv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $147.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.97. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $152.78.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

