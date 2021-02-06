Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 13,506 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,157 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in HP by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,036,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $285,547,000 after purchasing an additional 353,300 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HP by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,870,190 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,425,000 after buying an additional 2,851,139 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of HP by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,930,267 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $150,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,167 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in HP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 5,493,898 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $104,328,000 after acquiring an additional 246,415 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HP by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,897,367 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $93,001,000 after acquiring an additional 793,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $26.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

