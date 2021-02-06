Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,113 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $159.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.98 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $169.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,529,401.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

