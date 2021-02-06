Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 2,512 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 27.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $91.10 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $95.11. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.08.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.05.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

