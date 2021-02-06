Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 265 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,083 shares of company stock worth $69,777,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,492.32.

CMG stock opened at $1,506.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.25, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,553.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,427.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,303.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.