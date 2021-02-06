Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 3,322 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 890,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,490,000 after buying an additional 507,023 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Microchip Technology by 1,087.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 456,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,321,000 after buying an additional 417,814 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,387,000 after purchasing an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,148,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,862.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 249,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 236,519 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $145.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.12.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.