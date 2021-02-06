Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,472 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Centene by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Centene by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after buying an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Centene by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth $776,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.04.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,750 shares of company stock worth $23,934,500 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

