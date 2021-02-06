Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 5,578 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EOG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,799 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,157,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,121,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 381,899 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,725,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $56.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.10. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.86 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

