Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Reaches $107.95 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 26.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $107.95 million and approximately $10.09 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 52.6% higher against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for $231.87 or 0.00572305 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00012124 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 482,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,538 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

