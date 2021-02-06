Harvest Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.79 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $245.31 or 0.00637257 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 31.7% higher against the dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $114.20 million and approximately $7.79 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012143 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 482,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,538 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

