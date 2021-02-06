HashBX Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 6th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $760,268.63 and approximately $14.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HashBX Coin Profile

HashBX (HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

