Hashgard (GARD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $214,585.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 29.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. Hashgard has a total market cap of $15.29 million and approximately $214,585.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00062853 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $452.61 or 0.01125480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,600.40 or 0.06466319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00050077 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00033894 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00020471 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a token. It launched on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hashgard Token Trading

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.