Haven Protocol Price Reaches $4.84 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $70.08 million and approximately $653,028.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.84 or 0.00012704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,096.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,596.54 or 0.04190730 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00393087 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $442.28 or 0.01160924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.84 or 0.00472060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.95 or 0.00390967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00240006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00021163 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,480,742 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

