Haven Protocol (XHV) Trading Up 63.3% Over Last 7 Days

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.04 or 0.00012447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $73.00 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,515.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.87 or 0.04158570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.85 or 0.00397018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.28 or 0.01175544 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.07 or 0.00466659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.13 or 0.00382886 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.59 or 0.00240869 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00021234 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol's total supply is 14,476,458 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol's official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

