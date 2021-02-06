HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,142 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $26,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swift Run Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Swift Run Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 45,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 17,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $2,541,799.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total transaction of $815,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,184 shares of company stock worth $9,385,021 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $176.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.38 and a fifty-two week high of $181.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

