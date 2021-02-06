Head-To-Head Analysis: Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) & Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD)

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viemed Healthcare 23.73% 48.32% 29.17% Pacific Health Care Organization 10.25% 6.86% 6.12%

Viemed Healthcare has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Viemed Healthcare and Pacific Health Care Organization’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viemed Healthcare $80.26 million 4.92 $8.52 million $0.21 48.10 Pacific Health Care Organization $7.33 million 1.90 $1.20 million N/A N/A

Viemed Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Viemed Healthcare and Pacific Health Care Organization, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viemed Healthcare 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viemed Healthcare presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.81%. Given Viemed Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viemed Healthcare is more favorable than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Viemed Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Viemed Healthcare beats Pacific Health Care Organization on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and health care solutions to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen units, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services. It also provides in-home sleep apnea testing services to determine the existence of sleep apnea at home. In addition, the company leases non-invasive and invasive ventilators, PAP machines, percussion vests, oxygen concentrator units, and respiratory equipment, as well as sells medical equipment and/or patient medical services. Further, it provides therapy and counseling to patients in their homes using its technology. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others industries in the United States. The company is involved in managing health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California clients/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; medical case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, Medicare set aside, and network access services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

