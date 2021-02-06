Hedera Hashgraph 24 Hour Volume Reaches $132.77 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $720.40 million and $132.77 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.11 or 0.00242038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002131 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012496 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00010917 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00009435 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,139,815,461 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

