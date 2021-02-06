HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) (ETR:HEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.82 ($78.61).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €71.50 ($84.12) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on HeidelbergCement AG (HEI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

ETR HEI traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €61.82 ($72.73). The stock had a trading volume of 555,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €63.59 and a 200 day moving average of €56.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.44. HeidelbergCement AG has a 52-week low of €29.00 ($34.12) and a 52-week high of €69.70 ($82.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

